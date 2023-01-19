Vijay's Vaarasudu 5 Days Box Office Collections In AP, Telangana

Thalapathy Vijay’s Vaarasudu the Telugu version of his Virasu had a decent opening at the box office in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Sankranthi. As per reports Vaarasudu Movie earned 2.05 Crore Gross on its 5th Day. The total share of the Vaarasudu 5 Days Box office collections in the Telugu states was pegged at Rs 12.20 Crores

Check out the break up of Vijay's Vaarasudu 5 Days AP-TG Total Share

Nizam: 4.42 Crore

Ceeded: 1.93Crore(including Tamil from 11th)

UA: 2.11Crore

East Godavari: 94 Lakhs

West Godavari: 66 Lakhs

Guntur: 74 Lakhs

Krishna: 79 Lakhs

Nellore: 61 Lakhs

In just five days, Varisu crossed the box-office collection of Rs 150 crore (worldwide). Production house Sri Venkateswara Creations shared the news on their Twitter account to confirm the news.

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the Telugu version of the family drama, 'Varasudu', was released on January 14. Besides Vijay, the Tamil-language action stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The cast also includes Prabhu, Sharathkumar, Shaam, SJ Suriya, Srikanth, Prakash Raj, Sangeetha, Yogi Babu and Kushbhoo. Produced by Dil Raju, the music of the movie has been composed by Thaman.

