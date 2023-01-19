Vijay's Vaarasudu 5 Days Box Office Collections In AP, Telangana
Thalapathy Vijay’s Vaarasudu the Telugu version of his Virasu had a decent opening at the box office in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Sankranthi. As per reports Vaarasudu Movie earned 2.05 Crore Gross on its 5th Day. The total share of the Vaarasudu 5 Days Box office collections in the Telugu states was pegged at Rs 12.20 Crores
Check out the break up of Vijay's Vaarasudu 5 Days AP-TG Total Share
Nizam: 4.42 Crore
Ceeded: 1.93Crore(including Tamil from 11th)
UA: 2.11Crore
East Godavari: 94 Lakhs
West Godavari: 66 Lakhs
Guntur: 74 Lakhs
Krishna: 79 Lakhs
Nellore: 61 Lakhs
In just five days, Varisu crossed the box-office collection of Rs 150 crore (worldwide). Production house Sri Venkateswara Creations shared the news on their Twitter account to confirm the news.
#MegaBlockbusterVarisu crosses 150Cr+ collection worldwide in just 5 days nanba 🔥
Aatanayagan 😎#Thalapathy @actorvijay sir @directorvamshi @SVC_official @MusicThaman @iamRashmika @Lyricist_Vivek @7screenstudio @TSeries#Varisu #VarisuPongal pic.twitter.com/Qj1vzbuEpa
— Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) January 16, 2023
Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the Telugu version of the family drama, 'Varasudu', was released on January 14. Besides Vijay, the Tamil-language action stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The cast also includes Prabhu, Sharathkumar, Shaam, SJ Suriya, Srikanth, Prakash Raj, Sangeetha, Yogi Babu and Kushbhoo. Produced by Dil Raju, the music of the movie has been composed by Thaman.
