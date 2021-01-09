Vijay's Master Script In Copy Controversy: Deets Inside

Thalapathy Vijay movies are known to court controversies for one reason or the other. His earlier movies Mersel, Sarkar and Kaththi too ran into trouble for their stories' being connected to reality even though the makers claimed that they were fictitious accounts. The latest we hear is that Vijay's upcoming movie Master which is all set to hit theatres on January 13 is making the news for all the wrong reasons.

While fans have started countdown to the movie release, the makers may have to battle a new row that has emerged over its content. K Rangadas has claimed that he had registered the story of Master with the South Indian Film Writers Association in April 2017 itself. Thus Vijay's Master has run into a plagiarism controversy.

It may be recalled that AR Murugadoss's Sarkar starring Vijay, too had been accused of plagiarism. It remains to be how the makers of Master would react to this bit of news.

Vijay's Master is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj whose last movie Kaithi starring Karthi was a blockbuster. Master stars Malavika Mohanan as the female lead while Vijay Sethupathi is playing the baddie. Shantanu, Arjun Das, Andrea, Gouri Kishan will be seen in vital roles. The music for Master has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.