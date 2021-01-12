Vijay's Master Remake Of Korean Movie Silenced?

Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master is all set to hit the big screens tomorrow. Fans who had been waiting to watch the movie in theatres are thrilled that finally the movie is releasing. Master movie has an impressive star cast including the likes of Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das and Andrea Jeremiah in key roles. Xavier Britto of the XB creators banner has produced this movie.

While there is a lot of buzz generated by the movie's promos released by the makers, there is a rumours doing the rounds that Master movie may have taken inspiration from the Korean movie Silenced. Well, we are not saying that the entire movie is a copy of the Korean flick. But as per the buzz, Thalapathy Vijay's Master movie is a remake of the Korean flick Silenced.

How much of this report is true, only time will tell. I mean just wait another day and you will know.

So what is Korean movie silenced all about? Well, the movie is rated 8.1 on IMDB and has scored 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. Silenced deals with an activist who uncovers a racket involving sexual abuse of deaf kids at a school. How he fights the situation forms the crux of the story.

Master is one of the most anticipated movies in Kollywood and knowing Lokesh Kanakaraj with Vijay at the Centre, one could expect fireworks on screen. And he is pitted against another power actor Vijay Sethupathi in the movie which takes Master to another level.

Fans are already going ga ga over the movie's promos that have gone viral. Vijay's powerful punches have come in for a lot of appreciation from fans and critics alike. Master is ruling the social media scene too with a lot of trending hashtags in its favour. It now remains to be seen how the movie fares at the box office given that the Tamil Nadu government had to revoke its decision to allow 100pc seat occupancy in theatres following the directions of Madras High court.