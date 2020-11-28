Vijay's Master OTT Release Confirmed? Thalapathy Movie Digital Streaming Rights Sold To Netflix For 100 Crores

Kollywood actor Thalapathy Vijay's fan following needs no mention. Any Vijay film becomes a box office blockbuster. So the expectations over Vijay's upcoming movie Master have hit its peak. The teaser of Master has already created a record on YouTube. In a span of just two weeks after its release, Thalapathy Vijay's Master teaser has garnered 40 million views. This only goes to prove Vijay's stamina again. The teaser has received appreciation from all quarters.

Master is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The movie starring Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan was to hit theatres on April 9. However, lockdown imposed by the government in view of the pandemic delayed Vijay's Master release.

The latest we hear is that popular OTT player Netflix has bagged the digital rights of Vijay's Master for a whopping sum. What beats people is that Xavier Britto, the producer of Master as well as director Kanagaraj had clearly stated that Master was not meant for OTT platform and that the film will have a theatrical release.

It may be recalled how much of hungama was created when Suriya decided to release Jyotika's Ponmagal Vandhal on the OTT. Theatre associations may not agree to Vijay movie being released on OTT. However, with lukewarm response to movies in theatres that were recently thrown open, the filmmakers are believed to have decided to go ahead and sell the rights to Netflix, if a buzz doing the rounds is anything to go by.

Also, as per industry talk, the makers of Master are said to have sold the online streaming rights of the Vijay starrer for a small fortune. The figures doing the rounds indicate it is at least a hundred crores or more. If this be true, then Master is likely to be released on OTT platforms sometime in January or February.