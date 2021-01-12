Vijay's Master Movie Link Online: Angry, Pained Kollywood Celebrities Appeal Against Piracy

Vijay's Master is gearing up for theatrical release tomorrow. Thalapathy fans who had been waiting with bated breath can't wait to catch all the action on the big screens. The advanced ticket booking opened up a few days ago and all the theatres are running houseful for all shows on the first day. Expectations are riding high on this movie as Master will be the first Tamil movie to hit theatres after the pandemic shutdown. Filmmakers are hoping to make up for the losses incurred in production costs because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Just a day ahead of Vijay's Master theatrical release, some miscreants leaked portions of the movie on torrent sites. This has not only enraged Vijay fans but also pained filmmakers.

Angry Kollywood celebrities have taken to Twitter to appeal against piracy of the movie stating that a lot of efforts go into the making of a movie.

It takes a lot of effort, sweat and blood to make a movie, especially one of this magnitude. Please dont ruin the experience by watching and sharing leaked content.

Watch it in cinema's, the way it was intended🙏

Looking forward to watching #master in theatres! — Manjima Mohan (@mohan_manjima) January 12, 2021

#Master is not just another film on a festival date! It’s a revival package to the whole film industry from with in, economically and morally!! Let’s stay calm, protect the content and enjoy it on the festive date!! #SayNoToPiracy — SR Prabhu (@prabhu_sr) January 11, 2021

To understand that a movie is made with the livelihood of thousands at stake, it only requires some common sense. Be true to your inner self and do not promote piracy by sharing leaked videos of movies irrespective of your likes and dislikes.#MasterFilm #MasterPongal — Sudha Kongara (@Sudhakongara_of) January 11, 2021

It's hardwork of hundreds of people... Please don't encourage piracy.... 🙏 Don't worry @Dir_Lokesh brother... #Master will cross this hurdle too and be a Blockbuster... https://t.co/3kvtY016yg — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) January 11, 2021

It’s the hard work of 1000s of people. Please report any leaked clips immediately to report@blockxpiracy.com 🙏🏻 https://t.co/bjpC4fOR95 — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) January 11, 2021

The true essence of cinema is when the hard work is appreciated in the right platform!

I request you all to kindly refrain from unwanted fwds of the film #MASTER made for the theatrical audience.

Respect & celebrate watching it in theatres that we have all been waiting for!💪 — ArunVijay (@arunvijayno1) January 11, 2021

It's been a 1.5 year long struggle to bring Master to u. All we have is hope that you'll enjoy it in theatres. If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don't share it 🙏🏻 Thank u all. Love u all. One more day and #Master is all yours. — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) January 11, 2021

Team #Master requests you all not to forward/share any leaked content and if you come across anything of these sorts, please share it with us at report@blockxpiracy.com — Seven Screen Studio (@7screenstudio) January 11, 2021

Master was helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and bankrolled by Xavier Britto under the XB film creators banner. The movie stars besides Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, Vijay Sethupathi among others in pivotal roles. Anirudh Ravichander has scored the music. The makers yesterday released another promo from the movie featuring Vijay's action scenes.