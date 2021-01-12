Vijay's Master Movie Link Online: Angry, Pained Kollywood Celebrities Appeal Against Piracy

Jan 12, 2021, 11:29 IST
- Sakshi Post

Vijay's Master is gearing up for theatrical release tomorrow. Thalapathy fans who had been waiting with bated breath can't wait to catch all the action on the big screens. The advanced ticket booking opened up a few days ago and all the theatres are running houseful for all shows on the first day. Expectations are riding high on this movie as Master will be the first Tamil movie to hit theatres after  the pandemic shutdown. Filmmakers are hoping to make up for the losses incurred in production costs because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Just a day ahead of Vijay's Master theatrical release, some miscreants leaked portions of the movie on torrent sites. This has not only enraged Vijay fans but also pained filmmakers. 

Angry Kollywood celebrities have taken to Twitter to appeal against piracy of the movie stating that a lot of efforts go into the making of a movie.

Here's a look at the tweets. 

Master was helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and bankrolled by Xavier Britto under the XB film creators banner. The movie stars besides Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, Vijay Sethupathi among others in pivotal roles. Anirudh Ravichander has scored the music. The makers yesterday released another promo from the movie featuring Vijay's action scenes.

