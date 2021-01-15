Vijay's Master Movie Hindi Remake On Cards

Vijay's Master is hitting the headlines for all good reasons. The action thriller features Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles and Master which was released on January 13 earned an extraordinary response from fans and audience alike. Master has created a new record by earning Rs 40 cr gross on opening day that too in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Murmurs are doing the rounds that Master will soon be remade in Hindi. It is going to be directed Lokesh Kanagaraj and the film produced by Murad Khetani who previously financed Kabir Singh featured Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles. If reports are to be believed, the paperwork has been done for Master's Hindi remake but the makers are yet to announce the lead actors of the film.

Back to Vijay's Master, Apart from the Tamil version, Master has also released in Telugu and Kannada. The Hindi version will release on January 14. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi playing the lead roles.