Vijay's Master Censor Copy Reveals Details, Granted U/A Certificate

Thalapathy Vijay's Master was watched by the Censor Board recently. The movie was granted a U/A certificate. And interestingly enough, Master Censor certificate which is doing the rounds on social media reveals more details than required. As per the Censor certificate, Master has a run time of 181 minutes, which means the movie will be lengthy and will last beyond 3 hours.

Here's a look at Master Censor Board Copy...

The movie was to be released earlier but the schedule was affected due to the pandemic situation prevailing in the country. The movie, one of the most awaited Kollywood films promises to be a high octane action thriller.

With a star cast including the likes of Vijay Sethupathi, Andrea Jeremiah and Malavika Mohanan the hype surrounding the movie has only gone up. As per the buzz the faceoff between Vijay and Sethupathi will be the highlight of the movie.

Directed by Lokesh Kangaraj, the movie is bankrolled by XB Film Creators. Kollywood music sensation Anirudh Ravichander has scored the music for the movie.

With Tamil Nadu theatres being thrown open to the general public, the makers of Vijay's Master are now looking for an appropriate time to release the movie in theatres.