Vijay's Master Censor Copy Reveals Details, Granted U/A Certificate

Nov 13, 2020, 17:06 IST
- Sakshi Post

Thalapathy Vijay's Master was watched by the Censor Board recently. The movie was granted a U/A certificate. And interestingly enough, Master Censor certificate which is doing the rounds on social media reveals more details  than required. As per the Censor certificate, Master has a run time of 181 minutes, which means the movie will be lengthy and will last beyond 3 hours. 

Here's a look at Master Censor Board Copy...

