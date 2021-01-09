Vijay's Master Advanced Booking Open Now: Where To Book Tickets

Kollywood Ilayathalapathy Vijay's Master movie is releasing in theatres as a Pongal treat to Tamil fans on January 13. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure maximum publicity for the movie with a new promo every day. A small song promo was released on January 6, while producer Xavier Britto released new posters from the movie yesterday. Vijay fans can't stop going ga ga over the movie considering the actor's mass appeal in the character played in Master. Now, popular ticketbooking app Bookmyshow has announced the opening for advanced ticket booking for Vijay's Master.

And the wait comes to an end! Bookings are now open for @actorvijay's Pongal extravaganza #Master.



Go grab your tickets, right now: https://t.co/YmCIppO7IT pic.twitter.com/etac1KyjBD — BookMyShow (@bookmyshow) January 8, 2021

Besides Thalapathy Vijay, Master also features Vijay Sethupathi in a vital role. The scenes between Vijay and Sethupathi are said to be central to the plot of the movie. Malavika Mohanan will be playing the female lead while Arjun Das, Andrea jeremiah will be seen in key roles. Bankrolled by XB film creators, Master is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.