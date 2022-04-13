Vijay's Beast Leaked on Torrents Within Hours of Release

Thalapathy Vijay's most awaited movie, Beast, has finally hit the big screen. The movie has got a massive response from the audience. They say Vijay's action scenes in the Beast movie is a notch up and Nelson Dilipkumar had elevated Vijay's herosim to next level in Beast.

Thalapathy fans started celebrations one week before its release itself. The number of people thronging theatres to watch "Beast" is growing, and theatre owners are scheduling extra shows.

As per reports, all the shows for the Beast movie are 100% occupied for the next four days. Talking about premiere collections in the USA, it is said that the Vijay movie collected around Rs 3. 82 cr at the box office. The official figures are not out yet.

As is the case of every other new movie, Vijay's latest release, Beast has now been leaked on piracy websites for free download. Pirated copies of the movie begun circulation on social media channels just a few hours of its release. Vijay fans are furious and urging people not to encourage piracy and also report unlawful copies of Beast.

Experience Vijay's Beast on the big screen or wait till its OTT release. Don't encourage piracy, and if you find a pirated copy of Beast, report it to cybercrime.

Beast is an action comedy movie written and directed by Nelson and produced by Sun Pictures. The film stars Vijay and Pooja Hegde, while Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu and Redin Kingsley play supporting roles. The film revolves around a spy's crusade to rescue people held hostage in a shopping mall by the terrorists