Vijayendra Prasad Says 'It's Not Easy To Write Story For Mahesh Babu'

Director SS Rajamouli has worked with all Telugu actors right from Prabhas to Ram Charan. But, he hasn’t worked with our Superstar Mahesh Babu. Finally, Rajamouli has confirmed that he would be teaming up with Mahesh Babu after ‘RRR’.

The film is likely to go on floors sometime in 2022. Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad who appeared as a guest on Ali Tho Saradga show, was asked to talk about Mahesh Babu. Vijayendra Prasad said that It’s not easy to write a story for Mahesh Babu. He is one of the successful film writers. He was even a writer for the Baahubali franchise and a few other movies. Vijayendra Prasad saying something about Mahesh Babu is really music to the ears of Mahesh fans. The superstar fans are thrilled to hear this.

In the meantime, Rajamouli is waiting for the release of ‘RRR’, which is slated to hit the big screens on October 13, 2021.