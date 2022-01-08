Vijay TV Playing Fixed Games says Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Viewers

Bigg Boss Tamil 5 is nearing grand finale in a few days and viewers are eager to know who will be the winner and runner-up of the show this season. According to unofficial polls, Priyanka and Raju are in the lead position with the highest number of votes. The contestants in the house leaving no stone unturned to impress the small screen audience.

As we all know, just one wrong move or mistake by contestant can change their whole game, even though it may be the finale week. And it is a known fact that winner, runner-up, and even which contestant will be among the finalists will totally be based on the channel and Bigg Boss makers, not on viewers. If you think otherwise. Then there are many examples from previous Bigg Boss shows, including the current season 5 of Bigg Boss Tamil.

If you take a peek into Twitter and Instagram, there are many tweets from Bigg Boss Tamil 5 viewers slamming Vijay TV for playing a fixed game and making Niroop the finalist.

They say that for making Niroop a finalist Bigg Boss makers designed the game and executed it. Viewers also say that Bigg Boss makers forced the contestants to vote for Niroop to enter the grand finale episode. It seems that netizens have decided not to vote because the makers and channels have their own plans. Bigg Boss Tamil 5 viewers are upset with Vijay TV and are trolling the channel for their unfair game.

Now, Niroop is the second finalist to enter the grand finale, while Amir is the first contestant. Do you agree with Vijay TV's decision on Niroop? Let us know your opinion in the comments.