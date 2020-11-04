Vijay TV Grabs Sarkaru Vaari Paata Satellite Rights, What About Mahesh Kollywood Dreams?

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is among the No.1 actors down South. His magic at the box office too has been increasing by the day. Once a movie goes to sets, the movie would have raked in crores by the time it hits the screens. Besides, filmmakers also make a lot of pre-release business by selling satellite rights and digital rights of the movie. Talking of Mahesh Babu films, the range is at altogether different level.

While Tamil heroes are making it big in Telugu, the reverse is not true unfortunately. Mahesh tried his hands with AR Murugadoss's Spider. However, the movie failed miserably at the box office and Mahesh couldn't make an impressive star with his Tamil debut in Kollywood.

Mahesh was then betting big on his upcoming movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata. However, his plan was watered down as Vijay TV bought the satellite rights of the movie even before the movie went to sets.

There is no doubt that Mahesh has a huge fan following in Tamil Nadu too. if he manages to score a hit, then his popularity will reach its peak. So, the makers are planning to promote the movie well in Tamil circles too before its release. Now, it remains to be seen how far this plan will materialise.

Sarkaru vaari Paata is being directed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame. Keerthy Suresh plays the female lead in the movie. Rumour has it that a senior south actor will be playing a villain in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.