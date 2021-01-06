Vijay Tendulkar's Classic Plays On Zee Theatre To Mark Birth Anniversary

Zee Theatre is celebrating the birth anniversary of eminent playwright Vijay Tendulkar with teleplays 'Khamosh Adalat Jaari Hai' and 'Sakharam B.' Tendulkar redefined Marathi theatre with his searing commentaries on socio-political issues and often rattled conventions and questioned oppressive norms. Both teleplays perfectly exemplify the incisive and powerful writing that Tendulkar's peerless oeuvre stands for. 'Khamosh Adalat Jaari Hai' is an adaptation of his 1967 Marathi classic 'Shantata! Court Chalu Aahe' and 'Sakharam B' is based on the 1972 masterpiece 'Sakharam Binder.'

Khamosh Adalat Jaari Hai

This play is an adaptation of Tendulkar’s Shantata! Court Chalu Aahe. The story which is a simple and engrossing one begins with a theatre group which plans to stage a make-believe play in a village. This make-believe however slowly turns into the grim reality when real stories come out in the open. Issues such as gender discrimination and time-worn social customs take centre stage and the actors forget that it is just a play.

The play is directed by Ritesh Menon and stars Nandita Das, Saurabh Shukla, Swanand Kirkire, Yusuf Hussain, Pravina Bhagwat Deshpande, Rajeev Siddhartha, Ajitesh Gupta and Abhay Mahajan. Tune in to Dish and D2H Rangmanch at 2pm to wach Khamosh Adaalat Jaari Hai

Sakharam B

Vijay Tendulkar’s one of the most controversial plays, Sakharam Binder was staged some forty years ago. Zee Theatre’s modern adaptation of the play which dwells on violence, morality and the existing male-dominated society is based on an egoistic cop and his take on women, especially those forsaken by society. In the play Sakharam is found caught in a power struggle between the conventional Laxmi and the aggressive Champa.

The play is directed by Nikhil Mahajan and stars Nachiket Purnapatre, Anuja Sathe, Chitrangada Chakraborty, Chandrashekhar Dutta. Tune in to Dish and D2H Rangmanch at 6pm to watch Sakharam B.