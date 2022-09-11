Vijay Sethupathi Shoots For Vetrimaaran's Viduthalai in Kodaikanal

RS Infotainment Producer Eldred Kumar’s forthcoming production “Viduthalai”, directed by Vetrimaaran, featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Soori in the lead roles is presented by Red Giant Movies Udhayanidhi Stalin. As known earlier, the movie is produced in two parts – Viduthalai Part 1 & Viduthalai Part 2. Currently, the team is shooting a jaw-dropping action sequence featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Soori, and fighters across the exotic locales of Poombarai in Kodaikanal. Peter Hein is choreographing the action sequence, which is shot on a grand scale. The camera crew has Bulgaria has arrived to shoot this sequence in a top-notch style.

Viduthalai has already turned the spotlights on for its grand-scale production, big brand names involved in the project, and the scintillating first-look posters, which have increased the expectations of the movie.

The star cast of Viduthalai includes Vijay Sethupathi, Soori, Bhavani Sre, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Rajeev Menon, Chethan and many prominent actors are a part of this star cast. Maestro Isaignani is composing music for Viduthalai, which features cinematography by Velraj.

The makers will be soon revealing the audio, trailer, and worldwide theatrical release date of this movie.