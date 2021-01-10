Vijay Master First Day First Show Tickets Sold Out, All Theatres Housefull In Chennai

Vijay Master is slated for release on January 13. While makers are gearing up for the release and temple hopping for better prospects of the movie at the box office, fans are grabbing the first opportunity to buy the movie tickets.

Just yesterday, Bookmyshow opened advanced tickets booking option for movie buffs across India. We casually happened to glance through the app, and boy are they sold out?

The first day tickets in all Chennai theatres have been sold out according to the Bookmyshow app. It looks like all the theatres screening Master are running housefull on the first day.

Master is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced under the XB creators banner by Xavier Britto. The movie has Vijay Sethupathi playing the villain. The makers of Master released a mini promo featuring Sethupathi yesterday and fans have gone crazy after watching it. The promo gives a glimpse of Sethupathi character in Master.

Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das will be seen in key roles. Check this space for updates.