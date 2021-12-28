Vijay Deverakonda's New Year Treat to Fans

Pan India star Vijay Deverakonda and dashing director Puri Jagannadh’s maiden Pan India project LIGER (Saala Crossbreed) that also marks Dynamite Mike Tyson’s debut in Indian cinema is in the last leg of the shoot. Only a small shooting schedule is pending which will be canned soon in India.

As earlier revealed by the makers, Liger will ‘Aag Laga Denge’ for New Year with First Glimpse that will be out on December 31st. That’s not all, they have come up with multiple updates. “The Big Announcement Video”, will be released on December 29th at 10:03 AM.

On December 30th, we will have two special treats. While BTS Stills will be released at 10:03 AM, Special Insta Filter will be unveiled at 4 PM. On last day of this year, First Glimpse will be out. So, get ready for back-to-back treats from team Liger.

Vijay Deverakonda is seen taking a break, before going for the big fight in ring in the announcement poster. Underwent a tremendous makeover, Vijay appears with a ponytail here.

Liger is going to be one of the biggest action extravaganzas in India, as it deals with the subject of Mixed Martial Arts and moreover, it features Legend Mike Tyson in a mighty role. Fans and cine-goers are waiting with bated breath to witness the real action on big screens. They are eager to see the breath-taking stunt sequences of Vijay Deverakonda and Mike Tyson. The glimpse is sure to offer a perfect New Year presentation for action movie lovers.

In association with Puri connects, the film is being produced jointly by Bollywood's leading production house Dharma Productions. Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta together are bankrolling the film on a grand scale.

The film in the crazy combination has cinematography handled by Vishnu Sarma, while Kecha from Thailand is the stunt director.

Also Read: Allu Arjun Is A Huge Megastar, Says Karan Johar

Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy play prominent roles in Liger which is being made in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

The Pan India Movie is ready to splash its blood, sweat and entertainment, as it is releasing in theatres worldwide on 25th August 2022. Vijay Deverakonda’s pathbreaking film Arjun Reddy was also released on August 25th four years ago in 2017. So, Liger is going to be another cult, iconic and trendsetting movie for Vijay Deverakonda.

Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Pandey, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Desh Pandey and Getup Srinu.

Technical Crew:

Director: Puri Jagannadh

Producers: Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta

Banners: Puri connects and Dharma Productions

DOP: Vishnu Sarma

Art Director: Jonny Shaik Basha

Editor: Junaid Siddiqui

Stunt Director: Kecha