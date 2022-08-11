Vijay Deverakonda's Liger Song Coka 2.0 Release

Double energy, double swag and double beat. This time, the celebration will be multiplied with Coka 2.0. Yes, the second single from The Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh's Pan India film Liger is going to be a peppy track with double the energy and beats. The song Coka 2.0 will be unveiled on August 12th at 4 PM.

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey together have set the dance floor on fire in the first single Akdi Pakdi and they promote the second single will be double, in terms of beats, dances, the energy and everything. Vijay and Ananya look super cool together in the glitzy outfits.

The sports drama film will see Vijay Deverakonda in a never seen before character as a MMA Fighter. Puri Connects, in association with Dharma Productions is producing the movie slated for release on August 25th.

