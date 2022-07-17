Vijay Deverakonda's LIGER (Saala Crossbreed) Theatrical Trailer On July 21st

As the release date is fast approaching, the makers of The Vijay Deverakonda starrer Pan India project Liger (Saala Crossbreed) being helmed by Puri Jagannadh have opted for aggressive promotions. While the bold poster featuring Vijay Deverakonda awe-struck the nation, the first single- a dance number featuring The Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey set the internet on fire. The song is still trending nationwide with 30 Million+ views so far.

What’s more, they have come up with an update of releasing theatrical trailer of the movie in all languages on July 21st. The announcement poster sees Vijay about to take on fighters around him.

The film’s first glimpse unveiled earlier by the team presented Vijay Deverakonda as an MMA Fighter and promised a thriller ride. However, the glimpse had its focus only on The Vijay Deverakonda. The trailer to be out in another five days will show other actors, including Mike Tyson and it will disclose more about the film’s content.

Puri Connects is producing the movie, in collaboration with Bollywood's leading production house Dharma Productions. Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta together are bankrolling the film on a grand scale.

Vishnu Sarma is the cinematographer, while Kecha from Thailand is the stunt director.

Liger will have Pan India release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages on 25th August, 2022.

Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Pandey, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Desh Pandey and Getup Srinu.

Technical Crew:

Director: Puri Jagannadh

Producers: Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta

Banners: Puri Connects and Dharma Productions

DOP: Vishnu Sarma

Art Director: Jonny Shaik Basha

Editor: Junaid Siddiqui

Stunt Director: Kecha