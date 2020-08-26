Who can forget Vijay Deverakonda’s career biggest hit ‘Arjun Reddy’? Vijay’s performance in the role of a hot-headed Arjun became a rage amongst the audiences. Despite the criticism for the overdose of toxic masculinity, the film emerged as a sensational hit in Telugu and catapulted Vijay to stardom.

The buzz the film created was so massive that even Bollywood could not resist the temptation of its Hindi version. As it turned out, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the mastermind of Arjun Reddy, himself helmed the Hindi project ‘Kabir Singh’ featuring Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. Much to everyone’s delight, even the Hindi version turned out to be a big hit and more importantly became known as a path-breaking flick.

‘Arjun Reddy’ was released on August 25 in 2017 and it marked the completion of three years Yesterday. Obviously, Sandeep Vanga was in no mood to let this moment pass off so insignificantly.

Reminiscing the film’s success, he revealed to a leading channel that they had originally shot the film for a total length of four hours but due to its long run-time, they had to delete most of the scenes to prune it to 3:06 hours.

Now, Sandeep has disclosed his plan to release Arjun Reddy again by adding some of the deleted scenes sometime before August 2022 as it will mark five years since the film’s release. And he bets, the enlarged version of Arjun Reddy with additional scenes will also create records at the box office. Isn’t that something for his supreme confidence, folks?!

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is busy with his much-awaited film ‘Fighter’ which is being directed by Puri Jagannadh. On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda is also donning the hat of a producer with aplomb.

The film that he produced, ‘Meeku Maathrame Chebutha’, is being prepped up to make its entry as a web series. Vijay Deverakonda’s brother Anand Deverakonda is playing the lead role in the web series. The script is being written by Sandeep Vanga and directed by KVR Mahendra, who helmed Anand’s debut film Dorasaani.