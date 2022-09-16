Vijay Deverakonda Sponsors Clothes For Dance Ikon Contestant Raichur Anand

Tollywood hero, Vijay Deverakonda is a man with a good heart. He never steps down to help those who are in need. We have seen Vijay lending his hand through 'The Deverakonda Foundation' to those who are having financial problems. Now, the 'Liger' hero was moved by Anand's story. Anand loves dancing and he wants to prove himself as a dancer. He received his training from Mounika. Both of them don't have any support from their family members but still they want to pursue their dreams of becoming dancers.

Anand's mother works in a vegetable market whereas his father is an auto driver. He lives in a slum and doesn't even have enough money and clothes to attend the auditions. He came for the Dance IKON show and impressed guests with his dancing skills. Vijay Deverakonda, one of the guests of the show said that he took costumes from the producer during the promotions of Yevade Subrahmanyam and till Arjun Reddy he wore those costumes. The 'Geetha Govindam' hero said that he is going to sponsor clothes for Anand from his own brand, Rowdy and further stated that Anand can pick any dress from Rowdy. Here is the video.

Also Read: RRR Actress Alia Bhatt Signs Tollywood Film For Comeback After Pregnancy