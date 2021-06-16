Vijay Deverakonda's Sensational Debut on Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2021

Tollywood hero, Vijay Deverakonda joined the list of stars who featured on ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani's annual calendar. The 'Arjun Reddy' hero made his debut in Dabboo Ratnani's calendar this year. On Monday, he shared a black and white photo of himself posing on a bike. He donned white coloured vest, denims and wavy locks. He looked dashing and words fall short to describe his look. Here is the post shared by Vijay Deverakonda.

Vijay Deverakonda recently shared a video in which he said that featuring on Dabboo Ratnani's annual calendar was on his must do list. He said, "When I didn't even know I wanted to be an actor, tab Shah Rukh sir ko dekha aapke calendar par and I love Shah Rukh's sir journey so I was like karna hai ye toh (featuring on calendar), this is something that needs to be ticked." Here is the video, just give a look at it.

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in the film, Liger directed by Puri Jagannadh. Bollwood beauty, Ananya Panday is seen as the heroine in the grand celluloid. The film will be released in multiple languages. Vijay was last seen in the movie, World Famous Lover.