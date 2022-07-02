Vijay Deverakonda LIGER Astounds With Bold Picture

Pan India star The Vijay Deverakonda and Path Breaker Ace Director Puri Jagannadh’s crazy Pan India project LIGER is almost done with its shoot. This is certainly one of the most awaited films in India and the team is keeping the expectations bar further high with every promotional stuff. The tagline Saala Crossbreed, that denotes Vijay Deverakonda’s character, sounds bold and impactful.

Bringing everything to offer a cinematic experience like never before, blood, sweat, heart and soul were put in for this epic mass action entertainer. Presenting The Vijay Deverakonda in all his mad glory, the makers have released this poster where he’s seen almost naked flaunting his masculine physique. One needs to have guts to pose like this and The Vijay Deverakonda is a Braveheart. Though he’s a big star, he made a statement through this act that he has no qualms to go any lengths for his films. This movie for its gutsy story-telling will be remembered for long.

The actor indeed underwent massive transformation to play the MMA Fighter. Legend Mike Tyson has played a mighty role in the movie and the birthday special video of the international icon won the hearts of many for his down to earth nature and the way he moved closely with the team.

The team recently canned a song on the lead pair in Mumbai and they will kick-start the promotions. They will be coming up with regular updates.

Ananya Pandey will be seen as the leading lady opposite Vijay Deverakonda. In association with Puri connects, the film is being produced jointly by Bollywood's leading production house Dharma Productions. Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta together are bankrolling the film on a grand scale.

Vishnu Sarma is the cinematographer, while Kecha from Thailand is the stunt director.

Being made in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages, the Pan India Movie is scheduled for release in theatres worldwide on 25th August, 2022.

Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Pandey, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Desh Pandey and Getup Srinu.