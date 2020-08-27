Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika are the super Jodi in Tollywood. They have together won hearts of the audience with their chemistry in ‘Geetha Govindam’. If reports are anything to go by, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika are coming together once again but not for a movie. The duo are going to be seen together in a clothing brand advertisement.

Buzz on social media is that Vijay Deverakonda is believed to have suggested Rashmika's name for this brand. However, an official announcement regarding the same is expected to be out soon.

Meanwhile, Rashmika and Deverakonda were last seen together in ‘Dear Comrade’ and the film failed to create wonders at the box office. Post that

Deverakonda and Rashmika worked on their individual projects. Rashmika featured in ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ alongside Mahesh Babu, and as you all know, it was an instant hit of this year.

Vijay Deverakonda’s last release ‘World Famous Love’ failed to lived up to audience expectations. Deverakonda is reeling under pressure to score a hit with his upcoming film ‘Fighter. It is being directed by Puri Jagannadh and Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey will be seen as the leading lady in the film. It marks her debut in Telugu.

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up to produce a web series featuring his brother Anand Deverakonda in the lead role. Anand

Deverakonda made his debut with ‘Dorasani’ film. His performance got noticed by certain quarters but couldn’t find a place in people's hearts. Probably,

Vijay Deverakonda might be thinking to help his brother until he earns some fame amongst the audience.