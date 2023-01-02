Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Holiday Together, Here's Proof

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are currently vacationing at exotic locations. On Sunday, they shared new year posts on their respective Instagram accounts. However, netizens believed that they are spending quality time together.The Liger actor shared a shirtless picture in which he can be seen posing inside a pool during his vacation.

"A year where we all had moments, when we laughed hard, cried quietly, chased goals, won some, lost some 🙂 We need to celebrate everything 🙂 cuz that is life. Happy new year my loves ❤️ Have a great new year," he captioned his post.

Rashmika also shared a picture in which she can be seen relaxing by the sea and enjoying a rainbow view. "Hello 2023…" she wrote and added a white heart emoji in the caption. The two pictures have left netizens speculating if Vijay and Rashmika are vacationing together. Some social media users also said that the pictures prove that they went to Maldives together earlier in 2022.

"This is the same spot where Rashmika uploaded her pictures earlier in the year after liger release. I’m sure it’s from then but Vijay chose to post it now so there won’t be any suspicions about them being together at that time lol. In fact even the breakfast tray is exactly the same!!!" one of the fans commented on Vijay’s post.

"I think this photo was taken in Maldives. Clicked by rashmika in October," wrote another user. Well, the couple has been in the headlines for a long time, but as of now none of them has confirmed their relationship.

Their upcoming projects

On the work front, Vijay was last seen in the pan-India film 'Liger', which also marked his Bollywood debut. However, the film miserably tanked at the box office, leaving the actor MIA for quite some time. He will be next seen in 'Kushi' opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Besides, he also has the much-hyped 'Jana Gana Mana' in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Rashmika was last seen in 'Goodbye' along with Amitabh Bachchan. She will be next seen in 'Mission Majnu' with Sidharth Malhotra and in 'Animal' with Ranbir Kapoor.