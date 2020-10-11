Tollywood film star Vijay Deverakonda is one of the actors who speak his mind. The 'Arjun Reddy' actor made a shocking statement against the universal adult franchise. In an interview with Baradwaj Rangan and Anupama Chopra for 'Film Companion', Vijay said that he does not believe everyone should be allowed to vote.

The 'Arjun Reddy' actor said that,"The political system itself in some way is not making sense, as in how we go about the elections is not making sense in some way. I don't even think everyone should be allowed to vote. There's a concept when you get on a plane and you're flying to Bombay, would we all decide who will fly the plane? Should we let the 300 passengers on board decide to vote who is going to go on that plane? No! We let an efficient agency like the airlines who is most competent and understand this business better to put the best person possible to fly the plane."

He further added that, "Why are they having money swinger votes? Why are they having cheap alcohol swinger votes? It's ridiculous. I am not even saying that rich people should vote. I think the middle class who have the most at stake and people who are educated and people who don't get swung by a little money should vote. That is why I say everybody should not be allowed to vote because they don't even know who they are voting for and why they are voting for."

He asserted that, "I'd like to be a dictator, if at all. That's the way you can make a change. I'm having good intentions, you don't know what's good for you, maybe, but just stick to this and five or 10 years down the line it's going to pay off. I think somewhere dictatorship is the right way but you need to have a good guy."

Vijay was severely criticised for his ignorance of democratic values by Twitterati. Here are some tweets.

Did he just say that he prefers Dictatorship more than democracy and not everyone should be allowed to vote? Deverakonda is a classic example of how apolitical folks slowly move towards RW Authoritarianism in the end. pic.twitter.com/JsNmZ0f1GS — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) October 9, 2020