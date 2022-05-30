Vijay Deverakonda Overtakes Prabhas and NTR; Mahesh Babu at Bottom List

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most talented stars in the Telugu film industry. He proved his mark with his incredible acting skills and looks. He won the hearts of the audiences and got the tag of Rowdy Star. He acted in many movies and became one of the most sought after stars in the South Indian film industry. Now, the news is that Geetha Govindam's hero overtook Prabhas and NTR. Want to know what the topic is about?

A media agency, Ormax releases a pan-India top stars list on Twitter every month, and for the month of April, Vijay topped the list of most popular male film stars. Jr NTR and Prabhas stand in the second and third positions respectively on the list. Mahesh Babu is on the tenth position. Here is the tweet from Ormax Media.

It's time for a 'Pan India' list of most popular male film stars in the country! #OrmaxStarsIndiaLoves #OrmaxSIL

For methodology, read: https://t.co/pqKpTTfQr3 pic.twitter.com/PMbkfTgtlM — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) May 26, 2022

On the professional front, Vijay is seen in Indian sports action film written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, jointly produced by Karan Johar, Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur. Vijay Deverakonda is seen in the role of kickboxer alongside Ananya Panday, Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishna. The movie is going to hit the theatres on 25 August 2022. On the other hand, Vijay is also busy with romantic comedy film written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers. He will be seen with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the movie.