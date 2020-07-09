HYDERABAD: Actor Vijay Deverakonda is one of the leading actors in Tollywood. There’s no doubt that he has a huge fan following across the globe.

He has won huge accolades and praises for his amazing performance in ‘Arjun Reddy’ directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. From then on, there is no turning back, he is delivering back-to-back hits at the box office.

It has been speculated that young actor Vijay Deverakonda is likely to share screen with the 'Mega' family. Wondering, with whom Deverakonda is gearing up for the multi-starrer? He is none other than Megastar Chiranjeevi.

Yes! what you read is absolutely right. It’s the dream of actors to work with Chiranjeevi as he is an icon of Tollywood.

Speculations have surfaced on social media that Vijay Deverakonda will essay a key role in Chiranjeevi’s next flick which is a remake of Malayalam film ‘Lucifer’. Chiranjeevi will play the role of Mohan Lal while Deverakonda is going to reprise the role of Pudhrvi Raj. All are eagerly waiting for the official confirmation about the news.

On the career front, Vijay Deverakonda last appeared on 'World Famous Lover'. He has been reading scripts and is waiting for an interesting role to entertain all of us.

Talking about Megastar Chiranjeevi, he is busy with his next film 'Acharya' directed by Koratala Shiva. His son Ram Charan is bankrolling the movie.