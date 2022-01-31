Vijay Deverakonda Kicks Up A ‘Toofan’ In New Thums Ad

Hyderabad, 31st January 2022: Thums Up, Coca-Cola India’s homegrown brand, teams up with the new face of action, Vijay Deverakonda to present the new campaign for the brand. The action-packed campaign featuring the South superstar, builds on Thums Up’s distinctively strong taste and experience.

Thums Up has been saluting the heroes who have overcome tremendous odds to reach where they are today. The brand stays committed with its deep association with the Olympic, Paralympic Games and cricket, and continued partnerships with Indian athletes. This new campaign exemplifies the brand’s core values of displaying unwavering tenacity in the face of adversity while bringing forth uninterrupted entertainment through a delightful display of action.

Why Vijay Deverakonda?

In terms of advertising, Thums Up has always stayed ahead of its time – conceptualizing campaigns that align with the brand’s youthful spirit. Thums Up’s strong taste packed with a punch of soda has often defined the adventurous spirit and strength of the drinker’s personality. The brand is excited to present to its audience, the new face of action Vijay Deverakonda in a campaign that is fast-paced and adventurous. Having showcased his acting prowess with super successful films like Arjun Reddy & Geetha Govindam, and awaiting the big release of Liger this year, Vijay Deverakonda forays into deep action territory with Thums Up. The campaign proclaims ‘Soft Drink nahin, Toofan’ as it aims to connect with millions of Indians who are truly resilient, rise above all challenges that cross their paths, work hard to overcome all odds, to become heroes in their own fields.

What the LIGER has to say about the new ad

Vijay Deverakonda, star of the new Thums Up campaign, said, “Thums Up holds a special place in my heart. Growing up, it was always my go-to beverage. Hot summers, play through the day, drink Thums Up, Refresh... The fizzy and strong taste of this drink is unparalleled and was the best pairing with Biryani. I am excited to be the new face of Thums Up, a brand that continues to stand for hard work, determination, agility and resilience.”

Vijay stands for 'toofan'

Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India says, “The big idea to land strong drink for me is the repositioning of the commonly used word ‘soft drink’. An iconic brand like Thums Up which stands for the ‘never give up attitude’ deserved a separate word to be called out as, hence, ‘soft drink nahi, toofan’. Vijay stands for toofan and we are thrilled to have him partner with us to bring this idea to life in full on toofani style.”

"If you’re a Thums Up lover, and most of us are, you know its anything but ‘soft’. So we’ve pulled it out of the soft drink category and put it in a category of its own: its ‘soft drink nahin, TOOFAAAAAAN’!

The distinctly strong taste of Thums Up, the toofaan that it creates needed an equally toofani face to it. So whistle podu for the much loved ‘rowdy’ Vijay Deverakonda. A toofan for the toofan!" says, Ritu Sharda, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India (North)

The adrenaline-fueled campaign which shows Deverakonda fighting against his captors to emerge victorious, will be brought to life via an integrated campaign across TV, social, digital, OOH and build interactive campaigns with audiences allowing the fans to participate in the storytelling.

Check out the ad below:

Meanwhile, after the release of the ad Vijay Devarkonda, has affixed the word Toofan to his name on his social media handles. The screenshots of his social media profiles have been doing rounds on the internet sending his fans and netizens into a tizzy about a new movie with that name that could be coming from the Liger actor.

