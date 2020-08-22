Youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda is hitting the headlines for all the good reasons. The official list of Times 50 Most Desirable Men 2019 is out.

Deverakonda is the only actor from Tollywood who has made a place in the top-10 Most Desirable list. Vijay Deverakonda has bagged the third place after Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh respectively.

Only three actors from the Telugu film industry have been spotted in the Most Desirable Men list. The other two actors are Ram Charan who ranked 18 while Rana Daggubati ranked 30. Looking at the ranks, it is crystal clear that Deverakonda overtakes Charan and Rana in the Most Desirable list of 2019.

Fulfilling the dream of becoming an actor was never easy for Deverakonda. Now, he is in a good position as he donned the hat of a producer in his brother Anand Deverakonda's film 'Dosarani'.

If reports are to be believed, Deverakonda will be producing a web series which will feature Anand Deverakonda in the lead role. Looks like Deverakonda's hard work has paid off pretty soon.

Although Deverakonda didn’t score any hit last year, his movie ‘Dear Comrade’ was rejected by critics and the audience. The charisma which he earned for 'Arjun Reddy' seems to be the same amongst his fans and audience. 'Arjun Reddy' changed the course of his career in Tollywood.

Vijay Deverakonda is lying in a low phase of his career and is eagerly waiting to deliver a hit. Deverakonda's success graph has dipped a bit after ‘Geetha Govindam’ and he is working steadily to be on top.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is working with Puri Jagannadh for ‘Fighter’ film. Bollywood actor Ananya Pandey has been roped in to play the leading lady alongside Deverakonda.