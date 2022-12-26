Vijay Deverakonda is Back as Devera Santa for his Fans!!

Vijay Deverakonda, the sensational actor has been showing gratitude to the immeasurable love from his fans by spreading smiles on their faces every other time. Till now no hero has done these kind of activities. That's why VD is called unique hero.

Adored for his free-spirited persona, the actor began the Tradition of gifting his fans on every christmas eve from 2017 and he kept it going all these years.

Surprising them with interesting giveaways and presents, he managed to fulfill the longtime wishes of selected fans since the beginning, this thanksgiving hasn’t even stopped during lockdown; he gave virtual hugs and spent quality time with 600 kids from special homes and gifted 1000+ more.

Intending to spread the happiness one more time on this Christmas eve, Devera Santa & team promises to take 100 lucky followers on a special holiday package to their desired location. Sharing the same, the actor wrote..

“#Deverasanta, a tradition I started 5 years ago. This year I have the nicest idea so far :)

I am going to send 100 of you on an all-expense paid holiday. Help me in choosing the destination. #Deverasanta2022

youtube.com/playlist?list=…” on his Twitter handle.

Besides his performance, the actor is appreciated and loved for his generous heart and boy-next-door attitude across India.

With his Pan-Indian market, Vijay is currently working in 'Kushi’ directed by Shiva Nirvana starring Samantha as the lead under Mythri Movie Makers