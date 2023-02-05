Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha’s Kushi Set To Resume Shoot Very Soon

Tollywood heartthrob,The Vijay Deverakonda and Shiva Nirvana's Kushi is back on track again now. The stage is set for the resumption of the film's shoot and here's a look into the latest updates on the much-anticipated love drama.

The Vijay Deverakonda is set to take Kushi back on to the floors and he has already had a rewarding discussion with the director Shiva Nirvana and the music director, Hesham, of Hridayam fame.

The forthcoming schedule of Kushi is being planned now and the shooting will resume very soon. The music sittings are also taking place, meaning the stage is being firmly prepared for the resumption.

Samantha is also back in full flow now and she has resumed film shoots. She will soon be shining on the sets of Kushi and the only thing due now is the resumption of the shoot.

The film is directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. More promotional material will be out soon once the shoot resumes.