Vignesh Opens Up About His Marriage Plans With Nayanthara

Ace filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and actress Nayanthara has been dating for a long time. We often hear about their wedding rumours but they never came true.

Finally, Vignesh opened about his rumoured impending wedding with Nayanthara. He stated to a leading tabloid that, "We have been married off by the Internet for about 22 times now. Once in three months, they will marry us off." He further added that they are currently concentrating on their career and will definitely inform the media about their wedding plans. The 'Nanum Rowdy Dhaan' director said that, "Our focus is still on work. Let's see... When we will get bored with dating, we will get married. When we do decide to get married, we will let you guys know."

Vignesh forayed into the film industry with the movie, 'Poda Podi' but it went into sank without a trace at the box office. He came into the spotlight with Naanum Rowdy Dhann which turned out as a huge hit. Since then, there is no looking back.

Nayanthara and Shivan met on the sets of ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhann’. Post that, they fell in love with each other.

On the professional front, Nayanthara is basking in the success of ‘Sye Raa’ which featured Chiranjeevi in the lead role. Meanwhile, she will be next seen in RJ Balaji’s Mookuthi Amman.

On the other side, Vignesh's upcoming project Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal has been put on hold due to the current situation. The makers might resume the shoot after the pandemic recedes. The film stars Nayanthara, Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.