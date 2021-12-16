Viewers Fixed On Making This Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestant Winner

The winner of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 has been announced. Yes, what you read is true. The most controversial reality show in Telugu, Bigg Boss has garnered much craze among its audience after the successful run of season 5. And now, the public watching Bigg Boss have predicted that VJ Sunny, one of the finalists for this season, will probably win the title.

This is because, as per audience opinion and as per unofficial voting trends, Sunny is getting a huge number of votes. If rumours are to be believed, Sunny is said to have received more than 50 per cent of the total votes. With such voting trends, Bigg Boss viewers feel that it will be Sunny who will lift the trophy this season.

However, Shannu and Sreerama Chandra are also in the race, giving tough competition to other finalists. BB viewers are curious to know who will be the first runner up. As we all know, like every season, Nagarjuna will be bringing the top 2 finalists onto the stage and announce the winner. Now, with social media predictions, the scenario has become all the more interesting as viewers can't wait to find out who among the five finalists will come out of the house with host Nagarjuna carrying the trophy.

Meanwhile, a section of the audience feel that Shanmukh Jaswanth is more likely to win Bigg Boss Telugu 5 title and there is also a buzz that Star Maa makers would make Shannu the winner. What's your take on this? Comment and let us know.

