Viewers to Evict Contestants in Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Season 1?

Bigg Boss Kannada OTT season 1 is making headlines since Voot released the promo. It seems Kannada Bigg Boss makers are planning something special and thrilling to give the audience double entertainment.

Bigg Boss Kannada OTT season 1 will be launched on August 6th at 7 pm by host Kichcha Sudeep. The show will go 24hr live for 42 days except on weekends. The non-subscribers can watch the one-hour episode on Voot, but no episode will be aired on the Colors Kannada channel. Anyway, there is a lot of excitement on social media platforms and the expectations of viewers from the show is high.

The contestants who are said to be entering Bigg Boss Kannada OTT house include Namratha Gowda, Rekha Vedavyas, Naveen Krishna, Tarun Chandra, Chandan Sharma, Dileep Raj, director Ravi Srivastava, and producer Vinay Krishna, among others. For this mini-show, viewers will have some special powers over the contestants. To know what are those powers we will have to wait till the show gets launched. On the other hand, viewers can eliminate the contestant they want to. Yes, for every season viewers will only decide on the eliminated contestant, but this time makers are planning some twist. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates