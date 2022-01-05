Commando movie hero, stuntman Kalaripayattu, and martial artist Vidyut Jammwal shared a video of Indian soldiers performing various acrobatic and gravity-defying stunts.

A martial art exponent himself, Vidyuth was stunned by the soldiers' feats and levels of fitness, which included running over buckets of water, reverse backflips, and various other stunts.

He shared the video on his Twitter account with just a salute stating Jai Hind.

Check out the inspiring video of the Indian soldiers' stunts and feats.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff's Ganapath Motion Teaser in 2022 Christmas Weekend