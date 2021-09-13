Vidyut Jammwal And Nandita Mahtani Are Engaged!

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal and fashion designer Nandita Mahtani got engaged! Yes! What you read is right! He took to his Instagram and shared a pic in which one could see both of them rock-climbing and he captioned the pic 'Did it the Commando way' and one could also notice a ring in the caption. Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped a heart emoji for the post. Here is the post, just give a look at it.

A couple of days ago, Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita Mahtani's pictures from their Taj Mahal visit went viral online. After the pictures went viral, news broke out stating that Vidyut and Nandita got engaged. At that point, neither Vidyut nor Nandita reacted. But Neha Dhupia extended her wishes to the couple. Now with the latest post, it is clear that they have been engaged on September 1st.

Nandita Mahtani also shared the pic with the caption,“Couldn’t keep him hanging any longer said yes!!1-9-21."

On the professional front, Vidyut Jammwal will be seen in the movie, Sanak: Hope Under Seige. The movie also stars Rukmini Maitra and Chandan Roy Sanyal. He also started the shooting for Khuda Haafiz Chapter II with Shivaleeka Oberoi in July. Faruk Kabir is the director of the movie and it is the sequel to the movie Khuda Haafiz, which was released on Disney+Hotstar in 2020.