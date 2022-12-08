Video and PICS of RGV’s Bold Interview with Actress Ashu Reddy Go Viral

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who is known for calling a spade a spade, has courted controversy after his new video and pictures went viral on social media.

Ram Gopal Varma, aka RGV is getting trolled for his now viral video clip and photos he shared on his Instagram account. In the video, the filmmaker who is regarded as one of the pioneers of new age Indian cinema, can be seen kissing, sucking and licking the actress’ toes.

In the video clip, Varma is seen caressing and adoring actress Ashu Reddy's feet. The video shoot is part of RGV’s interview by the actress for his upcoming directional ‘DANGEROUS’. The filmmaker has shared the full video on his YouTube channel. “The DANGEROUS me with the DOUBLE DANGEROUS ASHU REDDY,” RGV captioned the video. The same video clip was also shared by the actress on her Instagram account.

In the video, RGC is sitting on the floor and licking the interviewer's actress toes, after taking her permission. He also tells that he was sitting on the floor to remind everyone how women should be treated.

The filmmaker is known for tactics to promote his movies. However, this time, it didn’t go well with the netizens as they wasted no time to criticise the maverick filmmaker in the comment’s section of his YouTube video.

Here is my Full video with the DANGEROUS ASHU REDDY…Watch at your own RISK https://t.co/MsOGO6uo54 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) December 6, 2022

A user wrote, “Omg..what has happened to you?? Have you started making adult movies!!”

Another commented, “This on on camera, just imagine what goes behind camera on daily basis.”

Another user wrote, “Shameless for a Reason... why this society will go wrong...bcoz of dis type of activities only.”

