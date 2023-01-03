Victoria's Storytelling Is In Line With Contemporary Tastes: Anand Pandit

After wrapping up 2022 on a satisfying note with hits like 'Fakt Mahilao Maate', veteran producer Anand Pandit is all set to conquer 2023 with a slew of pan-Indian projects, beginning with the lavishly made Marathi horror comedy 'Victoria.' He says, "Over the last few years, the stereotypical notion that regional films cut corners and compromise on production values has been totally negated. Some of the biggest pan-Indian hits have come from regional industries and 'Victoria' is one such film that is not only in line with contemporary tastes but also has cutting-edge cinematography, VFX and has been extensively shot in Scotland."

The plot is constructed around the experiences of a couple that arrives at Hotel Victoria in Scotland and quickly realizes that the owner Adhiraj harbors some creepy secrets. Soon a sinister, vengeful presence makes its presence known and it is hard to know the difference between reality and imagination because nothing is as it seems.

The film which is scheduled to be released on January 13th, has been produced by Anand Pandit, Roopa Pandit, and Pushkar Jog. It is directed by Jeet Ashok and Virajas Kulkarni and stars Pushkar Jog, Sonalee Kulkarni, Akshay Kulkarni, Heera Sohal and Mikaila Telford.

Says Pandit who is also venturing this year into Kannada cinema with a huge multi-starrer 'Kabzaa', "Victoria has a brilliant cast, an intriguing plot and is going to reinvent and redefine the horror genre in Marathi cinema."

