'Vicky The Rockstar' First Look & Motion Poster Generate Curiosity

Director CS Ganta is coming up with a first of its kind movie with rich production values titled 'Vicky The Rockstar'. Flight Lieutenant Srinivas Nuthalapati(IAF) is producing the film under the banner of Studio87 Productions, while Mrs. Vardhini Nuthalapati presents the movie. Subhash and Charitha are the executive producers. Sunil Kashyap who composed music for many hit movies renders soundtracks for this movie. Cinematography is by Bhaskar.

Vikram, and Amrutha Chowdary are the lead cast of the movie. The makers are increasing the expectations on the film with aggressive promotions, although post-production works are underway. The film’s title logo got a tremendous response. Now, they have come up with first look and motion poster of the movie. As the poster suggests, the film is being made with a unique concept and it’s the distinctive genre for Tollywood.

The poster looks very interesting as the farmer who cultivates the fields is seen looking up towards the sky, while the youth who thinks the sky is the limit is seen looking down at the ground. While the farmer is on one side with the plough, Vicky The Rock Star is on the other side with the guitar, kissing the farmer's leg. The BGM for the motion poster with the lines “Nee Kaallake Muddule Pettanaa Farmer” generates curiosity.

The poster indicates that there will be an interesting point in the movie. The makers surely garnered attraction with this uniquely designed poster. They will soon announce the release date of the movie.

Technical Crew:

Director: CS Ganta

Banner: Studio87 Productions

Producer: Flight Lieutenant Srinivas Nuthalapati(IAF)

Executive Producers: Subhash, Charitha

Music: Sunil Kashyap

Cinematographer: Bhaskar

Editor: Pradeep Jambiga

Production Executive: Shyamala Chandra

Designer: TSS Kumar

PRO: Sai Satish, Parvataneni Rambabu