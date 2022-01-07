Veyi Subhamulu Kalugu Neeku Review, Rating

Cast: – Vijay Raja, Tamanna Vyas, Shivaji Raja, Satyam Rajesh Cast

Producers: – Srinivasa Rao Jami, Tumu Narasimha Patel

Music Director: – Jnani

Director: – Rathod Rams

Do you remember senior character artist Shivaji Raja? Now, Shivaji son's Vijay Raja is gearing up for his film debut with the Telugu film 'Veyi Subhamulu Kalugu Neeku'. The film hit the screens today (January 7th).

Check out 'Veyi Subhamulu Kalugu Neeku' review below :



Story: Chaithu (Vijay Raja) works as a programme director for a reputed organization. Divya (Thaman Vyas) and Chaithu are in a relationship. Shivaji, Chaithu's father, has a dream of settling down in a bungalow. Chaithu fulfills his father's dream by getting him that dream bungalow.

Now here comes the best part- the bungalow is haunted by a female ghost played by Gnana Priya. The ghost tries to pressurize Chaithu (Vijay Raja) to vacate the house in various ways which evoke laughter.

Why does the ghost scare Chaithu in the house? Why does the ghost ask Chaithu to vacate the house? Who is the real ghost in the film? Will Chaithu leave his father's dream house? Will Chaithu be able to get married to his lady love, Divya? This forms the crux of the story.

Performance: Vijay Raja in the titular character impresses the audience with his boy-next-door looks and delivers a fine performance. He deserves credit for his brilliance in acting and in the scenes with the ghost. Tamanna Vyas also impresses us with her short role in the film. Shivaji and the rest of the cast crew give commendable performances and carry the whole film on their shoulders.

Analysis: The story selection by director Raams Rathod for Veyi Subhamulu Kalugu Neeku is good. The music also enhances the film. No doubt, the audience loves horror genre stories. The film's story however could have been a bit crisper and the narrative of the film more fast-paced. This would have piqued the interest of the audience in the slow burn horror-thriller.

Verdict: Veyi Subhamulu Kalugu Neeku is a decent entertainer. The film would prove to be a delicious piece of cake for the audience who loves horror dramas.

Rating: 2/5