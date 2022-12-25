Veteran Telugu Actor Chalapathi Rao Passes Away at 78

Veteran Tollywood actor Chalapathi Rao, known for comedy and villainous roles died of cardiac arrest on Sunday, December 25. He acted in different roles in more than 600 films.

Rao hailed from Baliparru, Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh. His son Ravi Babu is an actor, director and producer in Tollywood.He made his debut in the film industry with the movie ‘Gudhachari 116’ released in 1966. Chalapathy Rao also produced films – ‘Kaliyuga Krishnadu’, ‘Kadapa Reddamma’, ‘Jagannatakam’, ‘Pellante Nurella Panta’.

The entire Telugu film industry and his followers were shocked by Chalapathi demise and are conveying their condolences to his family members.

