Veteran Actor Vikram Gokhale Passes Away

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale breathed his last on November 26 after battling health-related complications over the past few days. He was admitted to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune earlier this month.

Gokhale was aged 77, and is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Gokhale's mortal remains will be kept at the Balgandharva Auditorium in the city and the last rites will be performed at the Vaikunth crematorium in the evening.

Gokhale acted in several Marathi and Bollywood films, including the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer "Agneepath" (1990), "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" (2007), "Natsamrat" (2015) and "Mission Mangal" (2019). His latest release was the Marathi film "Godavari".

Also Read: BBT6: Akkineni Nagarjuna Planning Surprise Eviction This Week