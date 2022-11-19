Veteran Actor and DD Talk Show Host Tabassum Passes Away

Veteran actor Tabassum has passed away following a cardiac arrest on Friday evening. Her son Hoshang Govil confirmed the news to PTI. She was 78. Her demise has left the family shocked as she was absolutely healthy, claims her son

“Few days ago, she was admitted to a hospital. She had gastro problem and we went there for check-up. She suffered two cardiac attacks at 8.40 pm and 8.42 pm. She passed away peacefully on Friday night,” Hoshang said.

The veteran actor had stepped into the tinsel town as a child artiste Baby Tabassum. She was featured in some of the movies like Nargis, Mera Suhaag, Manjdhaar and Bari Behen in the late 1940s.

In the 80s, Tabassum became a household name in India, thanks to her talk show ‘Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan’ on the national television channel Doordarshan. The show format was conversation interspersed with film scenes.

(With PTI inputs)