Venky to Reunite With Nuvvu Naaku Nachav Actress for Netflix Original Rana Naidu

It is not that easy to forget Tollywood actor Victory Venkatesh's "Nuvvu Naaku Nachav". The film was released in 2001. The comedy, storyline, and songs attracted the audience to theatres and made it a blockbuster film. Even now, a section of the audience likes to watch the vintage movie and listen to melodious songs. If the movie's characters act again, Venky fans will be in for a treat! Flora Saini as Asha, a popular character in the Nuvvu Naaku Nachav movie, and Venkatesh Dagubbati are pairing up for a new web series.

Flora Saini will reunite with iconic actor Venkatesh 21 years after their first appearance in "Nuvvu Naaku Nachav". Flora and Venkatesh's second collaboration is for the Netflix original "Rana Naidu," which is an official adaption of Ray Donovan.

This series provides a double treat for Venky fans. After Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya, who acted in Venky Mama, now Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati are sharing the screen space. Yes, you read that right. The Daggubati duo is acting in the web series, Rana Naidu. The trailer of Rana Naidu was released on September 24 and received a good response from the audience. The series is an official adaptation of Ray Donovan. The duo has paired up in real-life to showcase the lives of Mumbai’s go-to fixers who take care of the dirty problems celebrities have.

The Netflix drama Rana Naidu wrapped up production in May this year. Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Rajesh Jais star in the series, which is directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma.