Venky Wraps Up Drishyam 2 Telugu Shoot In Just 45 Days

Victory Venkatesh took a break from shooting of F3 to start the Telugu remake of Drishyam 2. The remake project hit the floors in the first week of March. Now, the latest update is that Venky mama has completed his portion in the film in just 45 days.

His entire portions are done in the ongoing Kerala schedule and on the other hand, the movie shooting is also almost completed except for some minor patchwork. Venkatesh will now focus on the shooting of his F3 with Anil Ravipudi.

The Telugu remake of Drishyam 2 stars Meena, Esther Anil, and others in important roles. Poorna will be playing a crucial role in the film. Jeethu Joseph who directed the original is helming the remake as well.

Earlier there were reports that the movie will release in June. However, several films have changed their release dates owing to the COVID second wave and we do not know what will happen in June considering the uncertainty. While Venky fans are eagerly waiting for the film’s release.

Venkatesh will now be resuming shoot for F3 and the forthcoming schedule is being planned for next week. Solo scenes of Venkatesh will be shot first and the remaining cast will be joining in later.