Victory Venkatesh has been one of the biggest stars of Telugu Cinema from past 34 years. He even celebrated the completion of 34 years of his career in his trademark low key way on 14th August.

He thanked K. Raghavendra Rao for directing him in his debut film and Khushubu Sundar for being a part of the film, Kaliyuga Pandavulu. Movie released in 1986 and it marked the beginning of the careers of one of the most successful star hero of Telugu Cinema.

He has an enviable success rate among all the stars and he wants to make sure that his landmark 75th film will be a major blockbuster in his career. Nandamuri Balakrishna made a special film, Gautamiputra Satakarni as his 100th movie and Megastar Chiranjeevi announced his comeback into films after a decade of absence with his 150th film, Khaidi No. 150.

Nagarjuna should be close to 100, but the actor stopped counting and he doesn't bother much about such landmarks. But Suresh Babu wants 75th film of Venkatesh to be memorable for years to come. Hence, he started hearing stories from different directors and we heard that Venkatesh wants to do a film with Trivikram Srinivas or Puri Jagannath as his 75th.

Both the directors are busy with their other commitments but the actor is ready to wait for either of them post Naarappa with Addala Srikanth. It is the Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster, Asuran. Who will get the chance? Even we are waiting to know answer for that.