Daggubati Venkatesh waited for a long time this decade to see a success like F2. Post that he did Venky Mama, with Naga Chaitanya, his long term dream. He decided to go for the remake of Asuran, Naarappa as his next.

As the pandemic halted the progress of the film, he has decided to wait till a vaccine arrives for COVID-19, to re-start the shoot. He has agreed to be part of F3 and listened to scripts from some of the young directors.

He liked the story narrated by Tollywood Tharun Bhascker and asked for a full script. Recently, the young director gave a draft to Suresh Babu and Venkatesh, say sources.

The actor liked the young vibe that the director brought to the mix and decided to go with it. The movie will go on sets from next Summer and before that F2 will start shooting.

Naarappa team have decided to wait till December to start the shoot and whenever they start, they want to finish it in 20 to 30 working days, say close sources.