The trailer of Venkatesh’s latest movie Narappa was released online on Wednesday. The movie is slated for an OTT release on Amazon Prime Video from the 20th of July. Looking at the trailer it is evident that director Srikanth Addala has not deviated from the Tamil original Asuran, which was brilliantly helmed by award-winning director Vetrimaran. The original film was based on a popular Tamil novel Vekkai,with Dhanush playing the lead role, for which he got the second National award for the Best Actor in the year 2019.

Whether Srikanth Addala has done justice to the film based on the caste system and revenge drama will be known only when it streams digitally on the 20th. The film was shot in and around the rocky terrains of Anantapur district, Tamil Nadu and Hyderabad. Venkatesh easily looks like the character of the Narappa in the older version. We hear that he lost weight to play the younger version of Narappa which comes in the flashback portion. A National Award-winning actress Priyamani plays the role of Manju Warrier’s character from Asuran. Asuran was a blockbuster hit with over Rs. 100 crore in gross earnings when it was released two years ago.

Narappa trailer which is similar to the Tamil version shows a lungi-clad Venkatesh in different shades and emotions. By the looks of it is a frame-to-frame remake of the original version, however, one will surely get a doubt if Srikanth Addala, who is known for family entertainers like Seetamma Vakitlo and Kotha Bangaru Lokam carry a film of this sort on his sensitive shoulders.

The director disappeared after the debacle of his fifth film Brahmothsavam with Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles, and a host of other senior actors in the star cast. Srikanth Addala was trolled terribly by the viewers for Brahmotsavam and went into a shell for five years. He would certainly be a happy man if Narappa succeeds. All of films have been made with a specific story line about a particular issue and a message.

While Asuran is based on the caste system prevalent in rural Tamil Nadu, the same aspects can be adapted to the Telugu-speaking states and the whole of the country as for that matter. But how far can Srikanth Addala whose penchant for soft films carry the film forward needs to be seen? The film which falls under the dark, beta noire category has several scenes of violence and gore, and whether the original scenes were retained we shall see once the film releases.

Narappa is jointly produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu and D Suresh Babu under their respective banners V. Creations and Suresh Productions. The music is by Mani Sharma and the action scene shave been choreographed by Peter Heins. Karthik Rathnam, Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Rao Ramesh and Rajeev Kanakala also play key roles in this revenge drama.

Speaking about the launch, co-producer Suresh Babu said, “Narappa is a story that holds a special place in our hearts. Its narrative is layered and quite thought-provoking. From the Venkatesh to Priyamani, every cast, as well as crew members, have put in an incredible amount of love and dedication to bring this story alive. We wanted every viewer to leave with more than just a story and that is exactly what this gripping drama has to offer.” Also Read: Amazon Prime Video Unveils Narappa Trailer