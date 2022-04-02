Venkat Prabhu's Manmatha Leelai Leaked on Piracy Sites

Venkat Prabhu's latest offering Manmatha Leelai has been leaked on piracy websites for free streaming online. The movie, starring Ashok Selvan and Samyuktha Hedge in key roles has opened to positive reviews from the audience.

The film is an adult comedy and is running to packed theatres.

Fans and movie buffs have given the movie a thumbs up and say that the film is a total paisa vasool. Manmatha Leelai has also won the hearts of critics who say that this experiment by Kollywood director Venkat Prabhu is a super success.

Unfortunately, like all movies, Manmadha Leelai too has been leaked online. As per reports, piracy websites are now streaming Venkat Prabhu's Manmatha Leelai for for free. Yes. Manmadha Leelai Full movie has been leaked online. For those who do not know, it is unlawful to record movies in theatres and upload it online. You can be fined and jailed for the illegal act. Refrain from circulating pirated copies of Manmatha Leelai on social media channels. If you come across any pirated copies of Manmatha Leelai, report it to cyber crime or bring it to the notice of the makers.