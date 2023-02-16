Veere Di Wedding Actress Swara Bhaskar Marries SP Leader Fahad Ahmad

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar on Thursday announced that she got married to a politician Fahad Ahmad, who is a state president of Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, the youth wing of the Samajwadi Party.

Swara took to Twitter to share the news with her fans. She has also shared a video with a montage of all her memories with her husband.

“Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It's chaotic but it's yours!” Swara wrote in a heartfelt tweet.

Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours! ♥️✨🧿 pic.twitter.com/GHh26GODbm — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 16, 2023

Fahad reacted to Swara’s tweet with a message ‘Thank you for holding my hand love @ReallySwara’ and emojis.

I never knew chaos can be so beautiful ❤️ Thank you for holding my hand love @ReallySwara 😘😘 — Fahad Ahmad (@FahadZirarAhmad) February 16, 2023

The ‘Rasbhari’ actress shared that the couple got married under the Special Marriage Act in court on January 6, 2023.

